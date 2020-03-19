John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Made Up Theme Song Lyrics During Online Quarantine Concert

With many people around the country quarantined in their homes, many are looking for activities to keep themselves and those online occupied. Luckily, many celebrities are continuing to keep the world entertained, and John Legend and Chrissy Teigen recently decided to do their part with a live concert from their home. During their show the couple took requests, including one to create lyrics to the theme song of ‘The Office.’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen put on quite the show this week, with the singer on piano, and his model wife wearing a towel. However, the highlight had to be when the couple created lyrics for the theme song of ‘The Office’ at the request of Jenna Fischer and Mindy Kaling. “No not coronavirus lyrics. With made-up lyrics,” Teigen said after Legend misunderstood the actresses’ request for a theme at first.

‘The Office’ stars were definitely pleased with their updated theme song, but fans who watched the concert were still in for plenty more. The couple also sang the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ theme song, and A number of John Legend hits. With many stuck in quarantine, this concert from the couple’s home was definitely a nice getaway.

Via Stylecaster