John Krasinski Shares Photo Of Mini Reunion With ‘The Office’ Co-Star Brian Baumgartner

Just like the cast of ‘Friends,’ it seems the cast of ‘The Office’ really enjoys teasing fans with the possibility of a reunion. As the two hit sitcoms continue to be as popular as ever, cast members sharing recent encounters with each other keep fans screaming for show reunions. Now, fans of ‘The Office’ have another cast reunion to speculate about, as John Krasinski recently shared a photo with Brian Baumgartner after recently seeing his former costar.

John Krasinski and Brian Baumgartner, who played Jim Halpert and Kevin Malone on ‘The Office,’ recently ran into each other in New York and shared the experience with fans. Krasinski captioned the photo “Lovely to spend some time with this gentleman today.” Some fans were happy to see the former coworkers back together, but most just begged for the two to discuss a show reunion while together.

Brian Baumgartner followed up the photo with a throwback picture from ‘The Office’ wrap party. This is not the only show reunion fans can expect as Baumgartner, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Angela Kinsey, and Creed Bratton will be holding an event in February to raise money for Australian wildfire relief. With all these cast reunions, fans can only hope eventually a televised reunion is discussed.

Via Yahoo!