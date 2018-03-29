John Krasinksi Is "Totally Down" For Reviving "The Office" For A Christmas Special

We've heard rumors the last couple of years about a potential revival of NBC's incredible series The Office.

John Krasinski, who portrayed Jim Halpert for the show's entire duration, would like to see The Office come back, with one small caveat. Talking with IndieWire, Krasinski revealed that he'd love to be part of a revival of the show, but would not really want to "mess up" anything they did with their series finale in 2013. Rahter, Kransinski would like NBC to do a one-off Christmas special, so viewers can find out what happened to all of their favorite characters. Krasinski told IndieWire, "I love that idea, coming back [and] finding out where everybody is. I would totally be down for that."

Krasinksi draws inspiration from the original The Office in the U.K., who aired two Christmas specials in 2003 as sort of a de facto finale. Krasinki feels his show's finale was perfect, and ended exactly the way everybody wanted. "I don’t think anybody in our show sees that we didn’t end it the way we wanted to end it. We’re one of the very lucky shows that got to end when we wanted to, how we wanted to. S o I don’t know how it exciting it would be to do a run of the show, ’cause you don’t want to retread old things and have people not be as excited about it as they are now."

As for some of other cast, Krasinski's on-screen wife Jenna Fischer, who portrayed Pam on the series, is also down for a revival. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "I think the idea of an Office revival is a great idea. I would be honored to come back in any way that I am able to. I loved playing that character."

Via Huffington Post