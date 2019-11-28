John Boyega Admits To Being The Actor Behind The Stolen Star Wars Script

Many ‘Star Wars’ fans were shocked to learn this week a nearly unfinished version of the ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ script was briefly up for auction on eBay. Director J.J. Abrams described the near crisis on ‘Good Morning America,’ but wouldn’t reveal which actor was to blame. Now, after much speculation from fans John Boyega has revealed he was to blame for the stolen script.

OMG! @johnboyega admits it was HIS @starwars #TheRiseOfSkywalker script that was put on eBay! But he swears it was an accident! -- https://t.co/i9rZzYNwW0 pic.twitter.com/RNCKWCscpl — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 27, 2019

As Abrams described, a script was stolen from an actor and put up on eBay, but luckily Disney and the team behind the latest ‘Star Wars’ film were able to get it back before being sold. While Abrams wouldn’t reveal which actor had their script stolen, John Boyega, who plays Finn in the latest adaptation of the film series, revealed on Wednesday that it was his script that was stolen. According to Boyega, the script was forgotten while he was moving to a new home.

Boyega said, “I thought, ‘I’m going to leave it under my bed. When I wake up in the morning, I’ll take it, then move.” While that was the actor’s plan, after friends came over for a few drinks, the script was forgotten, and weeks later it was up on eBay. While crisis was averted and the script was returned, Boyega had to deal with the consequences, as “even Mickey Mouse called me,” joked the actor.

