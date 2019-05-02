Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Marry In Secret Vegas Ceremony
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married in an elaborate ceremony that spanned across three days.
His older brother Joe decided to keep things a tad more low-key.
Joe and his fiancé, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, married in a quick, secret ceremony in Las Vegas last night, officiated, of course, by an Elvis impersonator. The pair married just hours after the Billboard Music Awards, inside a Little White Wedding Chapel at Chapel L'Amour.
DJ and record producer Diplo even live-streamed the ceremony on Instagram, for those of us who could not make the impromptu voyage out to Vegas.
Nick & Priyanka: three $10 million weddings— francesca -- (@francescaaahhhh) May 2, 2019
Joe and Sophie: pic.twitter.com/8RqW42F35f
As if there wedding couldn’t be any less ostentatious, instead of wedding bands, the couple exchanged Ring Pops! Who out there isn’t a sucker for love?
Via CBS News