Joe Jackson In Final Stages Of Terminal Cancer

Joe Jackson, father of Michael and Janet, and patriarch of the Jackson family, is reportedly in the final stages of terminal cancer.

A tweet from the 89-year-old went viral last night, a picture of Jackson in the sunset standing and looking out over the ocean with the message, "I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes."

I have seen more sunsets than I have left to see. The sun rises when the time comes and whether you like it or not the sun sets when the time comes. pic.twitter.com/PGcmbulzyC — Joseph Jackson (@Joe5Jackson) June 24, 2018

TMZ reported Friday that Jackson has been battling cancer for "some time now," and at this point, it "cannot be treated." Jackson's wife Katherine has reportedly stayed by his bedside, with his children and grandchildren constantly popping in for visits. Jermaine told Daily Mail last Wednesday, "He's very, very frail, he doesn't have long. The family needs to be by his bedside — that's our only intention in his final days."

Joe is the father of ten children with Katherine, Maureen, 68, Jackie, 67, Tito, 64, Jermaine, 63, La Toya, 62, Marlon, 61, Randy, 56, and Janet, with Michael dying 2009, and another son Brandon dying at birth in 1957. He also has another daughter, Joh’Vonnie Jackson, 43, the child of Cheryl Terrell with whom he had a 25-year-long affair with.

Via People