This Job Will Pay You To Travel The Country And Eat Ribs For $5,000 A Week!

Stop everything, we have found your dream job!

Reynolds Wrap is looking to hire someone, a very lucky someone, to travel the world and eat ribs. All to the tune of $5,000 a week!

The company said in a press release, “If you don't mind being paid to taste some of the most delicious BBQ ribs across the country, posting envy-inducing pictures of your food and falling asleep every night dreaming about your next rack of ribs, then you could have what it takes to be the next Reynolds Wrap® Chief Grilling Officer.”

Video of In Other News: You could get paid $10,000 to eat barbecue ribs

The person chosen will travel the world for the first two weeks of August searching for the best barbecue wherever they go. The Chief Grilling Officer will be in charge of “of posting photos, grilling techniques and other multimedia on the company's website and social media channels.”

You have until midnight TONIGHT to apply for the position!

Via CNN