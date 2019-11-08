Joanna Gaines Reveals New Details About Upcoming Cookbook, ‘Magnolia Table Vol. 2’

Chip and Joanna Gaines have built quite the empire, and now the first family of Waco is adding yet another new venture to their portfolio. Joanna Gaines revealed new details about her new cookbook, ‘Magnolia Table Vol. 2’ in a video posted to YouTube on Thursday. The former ‘Fixer Upper’ shared a few new recipes from the book as well.

Video of Magnolia Table Volume 2 is Coming!

‘Magnolia Table Vol. 2,’ which is now available for preorder and will hit shelves in April, is the second cookbook by Joanna Gaines. Gaines is offering her take on mushroom-gruyére quiche, chicken-pecan-asparagus casserole, zucchini-squash strata and Magnolia Press chocolate cake, among the book’s 145 recipes. “What made this second experience so unique was that most of my family’s tried-and-true recipes were already shared in the first cookbook, which required us to get in the kitchen, start from scratch, and develop a whole new collection of recipes for gathering family and friends around the table,” said Gaines.

According to Gaines the new cookbook is helping her “have fun in the kitchen now,” and she hopes readers can modify her recipes to embrace the creative side of cooking. While the book doesn’t come out until 2020, many fans are already clamoring for a piece of the Magnolia empire. With their new television network expected in October 2020, and the cook book being released in April, the Gaines empire will be larger than ever next by next year.

Via Fox News