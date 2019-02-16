J.J. Abrams Shares First Image Of 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Principal photography is finally done on Star Wars: Episode IX (still untitled): and director J.J. Abrams took to Twitter to celebrate. Check out the tweet below:

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019

It's the third (and certainly not last) movie in his take on the franchise. Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Fin) and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) are all seen hugging in the emotional pic.

Earlier this year, John Boyega posted this on Instagram:

The last film in the latest trilogy is scheduled to hit theaters in December of this year.

Source: Fox News

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!