J.J. Abrams Shares First Image Of 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

It was all to announce the end of filming!

February 16, 2019
Photo Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Principal photography is finally done on Star Wars: Episode IX (still untitled): and director J.J. Abrams took to Twitter to celebrate.  Check out the tweet below:

It's the third (and certainly not last) movie in his take on the franchise.  Daisy Ridley (Rey), John Boyega (Fin) and Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron) are all seen hugging in the emotional pic.

Earlier this year, John Boyega posted this on Instagram:

Great working day on set!! The whole team pushed themselves today to achieve something visually crazy! I’ve had many moments of shock on set but not like today and I can’t wait until you know why ------ #FN2187

A post shared by John Boyega (@johnboyega) on

The last film in the latest trilogy is scheduled to hit theaters in December of this year.

Source: Fox News

