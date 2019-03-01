Jimmy Fallon, Weezer, And The Roots Cover "Take On Me" With Children's Instruments

From time to time, Jimmy Fallon will cover a song with his house band, the legendary Roots crew, and whatever artist performed the song originally. And to make it extra special, they always use children's instruments.

This time, there was a slight adjustment to the performance.

Fallon and the Roots were joined by Weezer, and rather than perform one of their many original songs, they performed a classic '80s tune straight from their covers album The Teal Album, A-ha's "Take On Me."

They still used children's instruments, however!

Check it out below!