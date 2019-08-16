Jimmy Fallon Challenges John Travolta To See Who Does The Best Impression Of John Travolta

August 16, 2019
JT
JT
John Travolta, Bald, Talking, Sanremo Young, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

It's truly a battle for the ages.

Who does the best impression of John Travolta?  Is it Jimmy Fallon...or John Travolta?

Well thankfully, that question was answered after Fallon invited Travolta to appear on The Tonight Show and participate in a game of "John Travolt-Off."  With a press of the "Random Travolta Generator," one of Travolta's most well-known roles from his four decade movie career, appeared, and each man was tasked with doing the best impression of that character.

We got everything from Saturday Night Fever to Pulp Fiction, and even an incredible performance of the 1997 classic, Face/Off

Who do you think won the "John Travolt-Off?"

Via Mashable

Tags: 
John Travolta
Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show
Video
funny
movies
Impressions
Grease
Saturday Night Fever
Pulp FIction
Travolta

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes