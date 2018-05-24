Jilted Woman Bites Boyfriend's Tongue (And Refuses To Let Go) After Breakup (Video)

"Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned." This video is evident of that notion more than anything we've seen.

A man in China decided to break things off with his girlfriend last Friday, and it's safe to say she did not take the news well. When the man asked for one more kiss, his now ex-girlfriend agreed, but then bit his tongue. She bit his tongue, and refused to let go, even after blood started pouring into her mouth. The man decided to break off their relationship outside a disease prevention and control center, so there were plenty of people to notify the police. The woman eventually let go of the tongue after being laced with pepper spray.

Video of Woman bites down on ex-boyfriend&#039;s tongue and refuses to let go | New York Post

The 26-year-old woman was released into the custody of her parents, who alleged she had recently become "mentally unstable" after she was apparently caught in an online scam. Luckily, the man did not suffer any permanent damage to his tongue.

Via Crime Online