Jewelry Store Employees Fend Off Armed Robbers With Swords Hidden Behind The Counter

Four men drove right up to the window of Ashok Jewelers, a jewelry store in Ontario, Canada, and smashed one of them open with a sledgehammer.

One of the masked individuals tried to climb through the window, but almost immediately runs off after he was confronted by a store employee. The store employee was wielding a FREAKIN' SWORD! Arjun Kumar, whose father owns the shop, said, "When we saw them coming in, that's when we really took action and we rushed them. I was willing to do anything to keep them out. Even if it meant me getting shot, not a problem."

Video of Brampton Jewelry shop new robbery Ashoka Jewelry , inside view, owner defended by sword

The swords were a gift from a family friend. Thankfully, to the quick, albeit a tiny bit reckless, thinking of Kumar and the other store employees, no property was stolen, and nobody was injured.

Police are currently looking for the four suspects.

Via NY Post