Jewelry Store Employees Fend Off Armed Robbers With Swords Hidden Behind The Counter

November 26, 2018
JT
JT
Four men drove right up to the window of Ashok Jewelers, a jewelry store in Ontario, Canada, and smashed one of them open with a sledgehammer.

One of the masked individuals tried to climb through the window, but almost immediately runs off after he was confronted by a store employee.  The store employee was wielding a FREAKIN' SWORD!  Arjun Kumar, whose father owns the shop, said, "When we saw them coming in, that's when we really took action and we rushed them.  I was willing to do anything to keep them out.  Even if it meant me getting shot, not a problem."

The swords were a gift from a family friend.  Thankfully, to the quick, albeit a tiny bit reckless, thinking of Kumar and the other store employees, no property was stolen, and nobody was injured.

Police are currently looking for the four suspects. 

Via NY Post

 

