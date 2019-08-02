Jessica Simpson Criticized For Dyeing Her 7-Year-Old Daughter's Hair

August 2, 2019
JT
JT
Jessica Simpson, Red Carpet, Beautycon Festival, 2018

(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Inspired by the Disney movie Descendants 3, Jessica Simpson let her daughter dye her hair purple

Simpson showed off 7-year-old Maxwell's new look on Instagram, where she was promptly "mom-shamed" by other users.

Inspired by The Descendants #901girl #MAXIDREW

A post shared by Jessica Simpson (@jessicasimpson) on

Apparently, other people felt that 7-years-old is too young to have your hair dyed.  The comments included, "So young its a shame," ""Isn’t she too young to have her hair dyed?," and "What’re u doing she is so young now out there for all the wrong reason."

Of course, others were also quick to defend Simpson for letting her daughter have fun, writing, "Seriously people need to stop getting your undies in [a> bunch it’s just hair," and "Do people really have to mum shame! What jess does with her children is her business. It looks great."

So what do you think?  Is 7-years-old too young to have your hair dyed?

Via Fox News

