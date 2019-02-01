Jessica Biel Takes Hubby Justin Timberlake Out For His Birthday, Immediately Falls Asleep In The Car

Couple goals Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake decided to head out for a night on the town to celebrate Timberlake’s 38th birthday.

The pair were in New York City, and in the limousine to wherever Biel had planned to celebrate with her husband. The only thing, however, was the preparation may have tuckered our Biel a little too much.

Timberlake posted an amazing video on Instagram showing Biel completely passed out in the back of the limo as they were heading out for the evening. Timberlake captioned the video, “Gotta work tomorrow for my bday so wifey really going all out tonight…”

The couple has been married for six years, and have a three-year-old son, Silas.

Via Entertainment Tonight