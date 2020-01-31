Jerry Seinfeld To Release His First Comedy Book In 25 Years

Jerry Seinfeld is set to debut some never before seen material for his fans to obsess over, but this time to comic won’t be performing them on a stage. It is being reported that Seinfeld is set to release his first comedy book in 25 years. The book will feature stories from the comedian’s 45 year career, along with his own personal notes developing jokes.

We are pleased to announce that we have an upcoming book with @JerrySeinfeld coming Fall 2020!

Pre-order your copy now:

Jerry Seinfeld is known to always keep a yellow legal pad on him to write down any funny thought he has, and now he’s sharing those thoughts with fans. “Whenever I came up with a funny bit, whether it happened on a stage, in a conversation, or working it out on my preferred canvas, the big yellow legal pad, I kept it in one of those old school accordion folders,” said the comedian. Now those thoughts will be shared as his book will show how he developed those thoughts into comedy material.

The currently untitled book is expected to hit stores in October. It is being published by Simon & Schuster, who describe the book as a chance for fans to “see Jerry and his comedy evolve through the years.” The book will be available in hardcover, ebook and audiobook in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and India.

