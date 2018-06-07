Jerry Maren, The Last Surviving "Wizard Of Oz" Munchkin, Dies At 98

Jerry Maren was just 19 years old when he was one of the dozens of little people selected for a role in the 1939 film The Wizard of Oz.

Maren, born Gerard Marenghi, passed away yesterday inside a San Diego nursing care facility, becoming the last known survivor of the film's Munchkin cast, as well as the last member of the cast as a whole with a speaking or singing role. He can be seen handing Dorothy a giant, swirly lollipop upon her arrival to Munchkinland.

Video of A Munchkin Welcome - The Wizard Of Oz

Maren retired from acting in 2010, though he regularly appeared at Oz conventions and events. He was even honored with a hand print and signature ceremony outside of the TCL Chinese Theatre (Grauman's Chinese Theatre) in 2013. At the time, he said, "It means everything to me. It shows you it could happen to any one of us."

We are sad to report that we have just confirmed the passing of Jerry Maren, the Lollipop Guild Munchkin, who delighted audiences and festival goers for years. While Jerry joins his late wife Elizabeth somewhere over the rainbow, we are all happy to have known him. RIP, Jerry. pic.twitter.com/TjUpNSiyFb — All Things Oz Museum (@ATO_museum) June 6, 2018

Doctors confirmed that Maren died of cardiopulmonary failure, amongst other failing organs, at 98 years old.

Via Vanity Fair