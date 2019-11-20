All Three ‘Jeopardy’ Contestants Fail To Answer Extremely Easy Question About Tom Hanks

Just about everyone in the world knows who Tom Hanks is, as the actor has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood. That’s why when Hanks was the answer to a recent ‘Jeopardy’ question; fans assumed it would be an easy one for the contestants. However many were shocked when all three contestants couldn’t figure out the very simple response, “who is Tom Hanks?”

The contestants on #jeopardy tonight didn’t recognize ... Tom Hanks? I’m shook. pic.twitter.com/HxgXCcbkeM — Michael Williams (@michaeldamianw) November 19, 2019

With Tom Hanks starring in the upcoming ‘A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,’ there is almost no excuse for not recognizing the actor. However, on a recent episode of ‘Jeopardy’ host Alex Trebek gave contestants the answer “In ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood,’ beloved children's show host Mr. Rogers is played by this beloved actor.” While many viewers easily answered the question worth $200 contestants Kevin Jones, Beverly Randez, and Andrew Thomson were all unable to answer.

THE JEOPARDY CONTESTANTS DIDNT KNOW TOM HANKS AND THEY HAD A PICTURE AND EVERYTHING pic.twitter.com/DVRj6XKOnj — Amanda O. (@colorcodedlife) November 19, 2019

I know you’re all dying for more Jeopardy content, but today none of the contestants knew that Tom Hanks was starring in the upcoming Mr. Rogers movie, and THERE WAS A PICTURE. — Candice Goff (@candicegoff) November 19, 2019

Nobody got the Tom Hanks answer on jeopardy and they showed a video and everything pic.twitter.com/d1fkeCgFQ6 — a (@seenpaperdreams) November 20, 2019

It seemed all three contestants were duped by the question, as none buzzed in, although Randez appeared to make an attempt before it was deemed too late. Many viewers were shocked that these contestants were unable to answer the simple question, but one ‘Jeopardy’ fan blog claimed “that the lights on the signaling system malfunctioned,” causing the no answer. Still, fans couldn’t believe no one got the answer, as most couldn’t help but scream “Tom Hanks” when the actor appeared on screen.

Via Mashable