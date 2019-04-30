"Jeopardy!" Contestants Are Banned From Wagering “$69” During Final Jeopardy

As with most game shows and competitions, Jeopardy! has several rules contestants must follow in order to compete in the game.

Their most famous rule, of course, is that contestants MUST provide their answer in the form of a question. However, there are plenty of rules the audience isn’t privy to.

Including this one.

Contestants are FORBIDDEN from wagering “$69” during "Final Jeopardy."

Jeopardy! legend Ken Jennings revealed this after a commenter on Twitter appreciated the fact that he did so during his run in 2004.

Understandably, bids of “$666” are also banned, though “$420” is still allowed!

