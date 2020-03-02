Jennifer Lopez Said She “Felt Like I Let Everyone Down” After ‘Hustlers’ Oscar Snub

2019 was a huge year for Jennifer Lopez, and things haven’t slowed down yet in 2020. Coming off her starring role in the hit film ‘Hustlers,’ and following it up with an epic Super Bowl Halftime performance, it seems nothing can keep J-Lo down. However, it was her Oscar snub that apparently brought Lopez down, as she “felt like I let everyone down.”

Jennifer Lopez Says 'Hustlers' Oscar Snub 'Felt Like I Let Everyone Down'

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey during the latest stop on her ‘Vision 2020: Your Life in Focus Tour’ Jennifer Lopez opened up about not being honored by the film academy, as many expected. “I was sad. I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it. There were so many articles, I got so many good notices — more than ever in my career — and there was a lot of: ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen; if it doesn’t you’re crazy,’” the actress to Oprah.

Thank you to the astoundingly age-defiant @jlo who came to the show in this stunner & gave new meaning to the word 50.

She then went on to say that the Oscar snub was a “letdown,” but clearly that wasn’t enough to keep Lopez down. She is set to star in Kat Coiro’s pop-star comedy ‘Marry Me,’ alongside Owen Wilson and Sarah Silverman. She may not have an Oscar to her name, but Jennifer Lopez won’t stop trying just yet.

