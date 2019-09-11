[Video] Jennifer Lopez Stops By ‘The Tonight Show’ To Show Off Her Dance Moves

Jennifer Lopez knows a thing or two about music videos. That’s why the star stopped by ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’ on Tuesday for a surprise performance. Lopez, along with Fallon performed a dance routine telling the history of music videos.

Video of The History of Music Video Dancing (w/ Jennifer Lopez &amp; Jimmy Fallon)

Included throughout their dance routine were dances for MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” The Bangles’ “Walk Like an Egyptian,” The Macarena, Sia’s “Chandelier,” Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” and many more. The four minute bit involved nonstop action, with some expert level dancing from J-Lo.

Right after this I was strapped to an oxygen tank and an IV for the rest of the night. @jlo is a PRO. #HustlersMovie https://t.co/UotGJ7eMa8 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) September 11, 2019

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t done there though, as she later sat down for an interview with Jimmy Fallon. They discussed a number of topics including her engagement to A-Rod, and her upcoming movie ‘Hustlers.’ Lopez even had some good things to say about her costar, Cardi B, saying “She's such a natural...she knew exactly what to do.” The highlight of the episode however, was Fallon and Lopez’s history of music videos dance routine. Even at 50, J-Lo has still got the moves!

Via Billboard