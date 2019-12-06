Actress Jennifer Garner Accidentally Purchased A MASSIVE Christmas Tree

She's going to need a tall ladder

December 6, 2019
JT
Jennifer Garner

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

This was probably a pleasant surprise went it arrived at the front door. 

Actress Jennifer Garner posted a video of the Christmas tree that was delivered to her house. Garner explains in her hilarious Instagram video that she told her kids they could get a big tree this year because the house they’re staying at has a foyer. 

She claims the tree they picked out on the lot was a bit smaller than the one that arrived. The 47-year-old actress is 5’8, and her Christmas tree makes her look tiny. She captioned her post 'Go big or go home aggressive Christmas tree'. 

She’s going to need a tall ladder if she wants to decorate the top of this tree. Check out Jen’s video down below. 

Via: People 

