Jennifer Aniston Admits She Was Peer Pressured Into Joining Instagram In 2019

Jennifer Aniston joining Instagram was probably one of the biggest stories of 2019. While celebrities have flocked to the social media platforms for years, the actress stayed away preferring to keep some things private. After finally joining in 2019, Jennifer Aniston now says it was peer pressure that forced her into Instagram.

Jennifer Aniston Admits 'Peer Pressure' Made Her Join Instagram at 2020 SAG Awards https://t.co/0ul71ub9bB — People (@people) January 20, 2020

Speaking to the media following her win at the 2020 SAG Awards, Jennifer Aniston joked about her viral moment from October. “I’m not going to say it was peer pressure, but it was peer pressure,” said the actress. With so many people using the social media platforms Aniston figured “If you can’t beat them, join them.”

Even in joining them, Aniston still managed to beat the rest, as the moment she joined, fans jumped to follow her, crashing the app and setting a record for fastest to one million followers. She has since reached 25 million followers. Now that she has finally joined, it seems Aniston now understands what all the fuss was about.

Via People