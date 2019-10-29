Jennifer Aniston Breaks The Internet Again With Viral Ellen DeGeneres Kiss

Jennifer Aniston is on a mission to destroy the internet. She already broke the internet earlier this month when she joined Instagram, and now the actress gave the world another viral moment while visiting ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ on Monday. Aniston and DeGeneres shared a kiss that had viewers and fans going nuts

Video of Jennifer Aniston and Ellen&#039;s Picture-Perfect Kiss

Jennifer Aniston was on Monday’s episode of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres show’ to promote her new series ‘The Morning Show.’ The viral kiss comes after DeGeneres went viral for her kiss with Howard Stern on her show earlier this month. The two were discussing the viral kiss when Ellen asked Aniston, “When was the last time you kissed a girl on the lips?"

The crowd went nuts, and soon so did the internet, after Ellen DeGeneres posted a photo of the kiss on her Instagram page. Jennifer Aniston has good things to say afterwards telling DeGeneres “You have very soft lips.” At this rate the internet will soon just be incredible Jennifer Aniston moments.

Via CNN