Jenna Fischer Wears Towel On "Jimmy Kimmel Live" After Wardrobe Malfunction

Jenna Fischer has always seemed to a be a very fashionable person, but The Office star didn't really have much of a choice in wardrobe appearing last night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Before walking out for the interview, Fischer suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction when the zipper on the dress she was planning on wearing completely ripped. Not one to waste such an opportunity, Fischer decided to best course of action was to walk out wearing heels, jeans, and a very nice towel. Fischer explained to a surprised Kimmel, "I waited a little too long to get dressed, and then my zipper broke. And I panicked."

Video of Jenna Fischer&#039;s Wardrobe Malfunction

Though definitely not her first choice, Fischer did admit the outfit had its upsides. "I’ve never been more comfortable. I am mentally a little freaking out that I’m on a talk show in a towel, but I’m physically very comfortable."

Via TIME