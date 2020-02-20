Jenna Fischer Reveals What Was Written On The Note Jim Gave Pam In The Final Season Of ‘The Office’

Since the show ended in 2013, fans of ‘The Office’ have received answers to most of their unanswered questions from the series. However, there has been one question on everyone’s mind that to this point had gone unresolved; what was written on the note Jim gave Pam. Now, actress Jenna Fischer has revealed what was written and it is melting the hearts of super fans everywhere.

One of the most emotional moments from the final season of ‘The Office’ is when Jim finally hands over the love note he wrote Pam in an earlier episode from the show. Fischer recently revealed actor John Krasinski actually wrote something on the note, and it made her cry almost immediately. "The first take was probably not usable,” said Fischer who revealed the note was a personal message about their time on the show together.

Fischer compared the emotional goodbye to that of hers with actor Steve Carell at the end of the show’s seventh season. She claimed it felt like more of a goodbye between the actors as opposed to an acted out moment in the show. While Fischer didn’t reveal exactly what was on the note, she let fans know “it was perfect.”

Via Buzzfeed