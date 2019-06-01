Jeff Goldblum Spotted Playing Dance Dance Revolution In Dallas

Just like Dr. Ian Malcolm's chaos theory in Jurassic Park, this is incedibly random!

Jeff Goldblum was spotted playing the Dance Dance Revolution arcade videogame at DreamHack Dallas (a three-day gaming event happening through tomorrow, Sunday 6/2/19, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center). Judging from their website, the world-famous actor wasn't scheduled to appear. Of course we have the videos and pictures!

Welp. Just watched Jeff Goldblum playing DDR at #DreamhackDallas



It’s a good day. pic.twitter.com/wsOhEb4dNH — Deejay Knight (@DeejayKnight) May 31, 2019

Jeff Goldblum is trending but only in Texas which is an oddly specific spot so I was worried for a hot second he died but turns out he was just at an arcade. Like of course the man would go to an arcade in Texas. This is the most Jeff Goldblum thing ever. pic.twitter.com/4fMCpdnTgV — ann (@stellarralien) June 1, 2019

So I’m walking out of #DreamHack Dallas and Jeff Goldblum is just... here? OK. Sure. pic.twitter.com/T1JTtJ64bT — Britton Peele (@BrittonPeele) June 1, 2019

Random Jeff Goldblum sighting at #DreamhackDallas.



I feel more important all of a sudden. -- pic.twitter.com/jHypuTkq2t — Deejay Knight (@DeejayKnight) May 31, 2019

Jeff Goldblum played DDR in front of me today. pic.twitter.com/jagCphftw4 — Mr. Bustos (@AskMrBustos) June 1, 2019

