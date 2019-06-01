Jeff Goldblum Spotted Playing Dance Dance Revolution In Dallas

Just like the chaos theory...that's random.

June 1, 2019
JT
Photo Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Just like Dr. Ian Malcolm's chaos theory in Jurassic Park, this is incedibly random!

Jeff Goldblum was spotted playing the Dance Dance Revolution arcade videogame at DreamHack Dallas (a three-day gaming event happening through tomorrow, Sunday 6/2/19, at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center).  Judging from their website, the world-famous actor wasn't scheduled to appear.  Of course we have the videos and pictures!

