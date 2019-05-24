Jean-Luc Picard Returns In The First Teaser For “Star Trek: Picard”

Captain Jean-Luc Picard is back!

Yesterday, we received our first glimpse at the brand new series Star Trek: Picard.

Set 18 years after the events of Star Trek: Nemesis, the trailer shows Picard, still portrayed by the ageless Patrick Stewart, walking through a beautiful vineyard, while a voice questions why he abandoned Starfleet and lost his faith in himself and others.  The voice calls out, “What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself? Tell us.”

Stewart initially played Jean-Luc Picard on Star Trek: The Next Generation for seven years.  Star Trek: Picard will premiere on CBS All Access on an as-of-yet unconfirmed date.

Via Fox News

