Kim Kardashian Reveals A Jay Leno Joke Led Her To Naming Her First Child North West

Celebrity baby names are always an interesting topic, but back in 2013 it’s all anyone was thinking about as many were speculating as to what name Kim Kardashian and Kanye West would give their first child. The celebrity couple eventually decided on North West, leading to plenty of jokes at their expense. However, now Kardashian has revealed she was in on the joke, as apparently the name came from a joke made by Jay Leno.

Video of Get Ready With Us: Kim and Kylie

Kim Kardashian made an appearance recently on a video posted to her sister Kylie Jenner’s YouTube channel. In the video, the sisters discuss how Kardashian came up with her children’s names. For her first child, she claims the idea came after her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.’

Video of Kim Kardashian Favorite Baby Name on Tonight Show with Jay Leno - ENTV

According to Kardashian, during her appearance on the show while pregnant in 2013, Leno jokingly asked if she and Kanye were considering the name North. She responded at the time saying “There are so many rumors. That is not true.” Of course, a few days later, and after getting a few compliments, Kardashian said the name grew on her. Since then, Kardashian has had three more children named Saint, Chicago and Psalm, but none of them can claim their name came from a famous comedian.

Via Yahoo!