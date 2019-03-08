Jason Momoa's Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing After Scare It Caught On Fire

Jason Momoa had a little bit of a scare Wednesday when his private jet was forced to make an emergency landing.

Momoa said in his Instagram stories, "Half hour out of Palm Springs, and the plane wanted to start a fire." He also shared footage of the fire department's trucks nearby, saying, "Gotta love 'em."

A plane carrying Aquaman star Jason Momoa made an emergency landing at Palm Springs International Airport this morning.



Details: https://t.co/QV6AH5NTUN pic.twitter.com/DpzxTFuksh — KESQ News Channel 3 (@KESQ) March 7, 2019

Though there was a scare the plane's engine caught on fire, it turns out it was a false alarm.

Another plane was on hand to take Momoa to his destination Phoenix, where he visited Love Cycles, a motorcycle shop that was helping him build his "dream bike."

Via Entertainmen Tonight