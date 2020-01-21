Jason Momoa Melts The Hearts Of His Fans With Surprise Trip To Children’s Hospital In Pittsburgh

Jason Momoa continues to give fans reasons to be obsessed with him. The actor recently shared photos of a trip he made to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh where he spent time with a few lucky children. Momoa took time off from filming to give the kids an awesome surprise.

The UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh was full of smiles as Jason Momoa stepped away from filming the Netflix thriller, ‘Sweet Girl,’ to hang out with some adoring fans. While there, the actor offered up a challenge to a boy named Joshua. Momoa told the boy if he beat him in arm wrestling he would invite him to the set of ‘Aquaman 2.’

Despite all of Jason Momoa’s size and strength, Joshua was able to beat him, winning the invite to see the actor in action. “The greatest part of being Aquaman is making children happy,” said he actor. While this is not the first trip Momoa has made to the hospital while filming in Pittsburgh, it definitely was special for all those involved.

Via CBS News