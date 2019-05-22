Jason Momoa Sends Love To Emilia Clarke Following Conclusion Of "Game Of Thrones"

May 22, 2019
All the way back in the first couple of seasons of Game of Thrones, way before Dany Targaryen ever hooked up with Jon Snow, she was married to the leader of the Dothreaki, Khal Drogo.  

Drogo, portrayed by Jason Momoa, met a quick, untimely end, but throughout the series, Dany, played by Emilia Clarke, continued to reference her "sun and stars."  The pair grew close in their short time together, so it's no wonder that Momoa was furious with Dany's fate at the series conclusion of Thrones.

WARNING, there is very NSFW language ahead!

After Emilia Clarke shared a picture from her interview in the New Yorker reflecting on her time on Game of Thrones, Momoa was quick to leave several sweet comments, writing "Baby that episode killed me," and "I love u madly."

So my dear kind peeps at @newyorkermag asked me a few questions about my MOD experience and I answered as best I could.... link in bio for a few snippets on how it felt to wave goodbye to my extra limb. #modforlyfe @gameofthrones #endofanera #goodbyemylover

A post shared by @ emilia_clarke on

The pair grew even closer following Clarke's revelation to suffering two life-threatening aneurysms.  Momoa told ET, "I've kind of been a part of that whole situation for a very long time, so we've had so many scares and trying to find the right way to come out and help.  I'm very sad, because we almost lost her the first time. So, I love her to bits and she's here and she's going to do great things with it and teach the world. I just think it's beautiful that... she's so brave in helping the world and trying to raise awareness."

So proud of you @emilia_clarke I love u with all my heart Aloha Drogo

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

Via Cosmopolitan

 

