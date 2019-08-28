Jason Momoa Got Stuck In An Elevator For Over Two Hours Yesterday

Yesterday wasn’t the greatest of days for Jason Momoa.

Momoa got stuck in the elevator at the L'Hermitage hotel in Vancouver Monday, and he documented the entire experience on his Instagram stories.  Momoa was riding with his dog and group of friends at the time, and they were able to make light of the situation, discussing which one of them they would eat first.

 

Momoa never documented the end of their predicament, so for all we know they are still stuck in there. 

Via Entertainment Tonight

