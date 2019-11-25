Jared Padalecki Makes Fun Of His Recent Arrest With Mugshot Shirt

Sometimes the best way to get past an embarrassing situation is to embrace it. That’s what ‘Supernatural’ star Jared Padalecki did recently after he was arrested for Public Intoxication in October. Padalecki surprised fans at a convention over the weekend, revealing a short with a picture of his mugshot.

While the picture wasn’t Padalecki’s actual mugshot, it was a reference to his beloved show ‘Supernatural’ as well. The picture comes from the series' Season 2 episode ‘Folsom Prison Blues.’ Jared Padalecki, along with costar Jensen Ackles, was at the ‘Supernatural’ Official Convention in Jacksonville, Florida when he showed off his mugshot shirt. After some back and forth between the costars, Ackles told Padalecki to reveal his shirt.

Padalecki was arrested in Austin in October and charged with two counts of misdemeanor assault and one count of public intoxication after a physical dispute in a bar. Luckily, Padalecki is back on his feet and moving on. ‘Supernatural’ is currently in production for the final season.

Via CBR