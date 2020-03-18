Jared Leto Just Found Out About Coronavirus After 12 Day “Isolated” Meditation Retreat

With just about everyone in the United States taking some form of precautions to combat the spread of the coronavirus, at least one person is just now finding out about the outbreak. Oscar winner Jared Leto took to social media on Monday to inform fans he had just learned about the severity of COVID-19. According to Leto, he had been on a twelve day meditation retreat, and had been “totally isolated” the entire time.

With people preparing to stay home and away from crowds, Jared Leto returned to a world he probably didn’t recognize this week. “Wow. 12 days ago I began a silent meditation in the desert. We were totally isolated. No phone, no communication etc. We had no idea what was happening outside the facility,” the actor wrote on Instagram.

His retreat ended on Sunday, and the actor began receiving messages depicting the severity of the news. With bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms all around the country closing due to the coronavirus, Leto May want to get back to meditating as soon as possible.

Via Yahoo!