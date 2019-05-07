Jared Leto Carried Around His Own Severed Head At The Met Gala

May 7, 2019
The Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but is also serves as an opportunity for celebrities to dress in the most insane outfits and costumes imaginable.

Case in point, 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto.  

Leto’s interpretation of this year’s theme “Camp” involved carrying around his own severed head.  

The head took six months to construct.  Leto is currently in the middle of filming the Spider-Man spinoff film Morbius.

