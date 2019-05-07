Jared Leto Carried Around His Own Severed Head At The Met Gala

The Met Gala is a fundraising event for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but is also serves as an opportunity for celebrities to dress in the most insane outfits and costumes imaginable.

Case in point, 30 Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto.

Leto’s interpretation of this year’s theme “Camp” involved carrying around his own severed head.

Jared Leto wearing Gucci. The head took 6 months to make #MetGala pic.twitter.com/SXY54nkVU0 — IAMFASHION (@IAMFASHlON) May 6, 2019

Jared Leto omg a SERVE #MetGala pic.twitter.com/eNmj4a4oKK — ellie got suspended (@CATCHFlRESWIFT) May 6, 2019

Jared Leto showing the other boys what camp is #METGala pic.twitter.com/EAS6xy7gJy — femme fatale (@eliesaaab) May 6, 2019

The head took six months to construct. Leto is currently in the middle of filming the Spider-Man spinoff film Morbius.

Via Kerrang!