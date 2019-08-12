Janet Jackson Surprises Superfan Father After Kids Gift Him Tickets To Show

August 12, 2019
Janet Jackson, Pyramid Stage, Glastonbury Festival, Hair, 2019

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

KB Strawder thought the tickets to see Janet Jackson were the only surprise.

He was gifted the tickets by his two sons, for a performance during Jackson's residency at the  Park MGM hotel and casino in Las Vegas.

Turns out, that wasn't all KB Strawder Jr. had up his sleeve.

As his father was seemingly talking to media after the performance, Jackson herself sneaks up, wraps her arms around him, and gives the biggest Janet Jackson superfan a surprise of a lifetime.

We don't think Dad will forget about this trip anytime soon!

A post shared by KB | Purpose Speaker (@real_kb) on

Via TMZ

Janet Jackson
Surprise
Video
pop
Music
fan

