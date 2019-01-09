Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Fiji Water Girl: "I Specifically Moved Away"

Not everyone is happy with the most-unlikely celebrity to emerge from Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.

Kelleth Cuthbert, better known as Fiji Water Girl, stole the show at the 76th Golden Globe Awards after photobombing several celebrities walking the red carpet, tray full of Fiji water bottles in hand.

please take a second to recognize the true hero of the #goldenglobes red carpet: the fiji water girl. pic.twitter.com/dzsrLntCjl — Quinn (@QuinnKeaney) January 7, 2019

At this stage the FIJI water woman might actually be more famous than the Hollywood stars for being seriously camera thirsty! I love her. ------ #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet @FIJIWater pic.twitter.com/k65qXNVV6k — Jai'me Jan (@jaimelondonboy) January 7, 2019

Jamie Lee Curtis, however isn't as excited with the rest of the world about the emergence of Fiji Water Girl. She tweeted Tuesday night, "So, I specifically moved away from the blatant Fiji & Moet promotions. I knew there was a photographer poised & I moved as I didn't want to be doing advertising for either. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them."

So, I specifically moved away from the blatant Fiji & Moet promotions. I knew there was a photographer poised & I moved as I didn’t want to be doing advertising for either. The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them. pic.twitter.com/MudU1bwwtM — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) January 9, 2019

Doesn't appear the rest of the world shares Curtis' sentiment however.

"The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them." https://t.co/6w5SBnspOM — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 9, 2019

