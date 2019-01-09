Jamie Lee Curtis Slams Fiji Water Girl: "I Specifically Moved Away"

January 9, 2019
JT
JT
Jamie Lee Curtis, Red Carpet, Golden Globe Awards, 2019

(Photo by Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

Not everyone is happy with the most-unlikely celebrity to emerge from Sunday's Golden Globe Awards. 

Kelleth Cuthbert, better known as Fiji Water Girl, stole the show at the 76th Golden Globe Awards after photobombing several celebrities walking the red carpet, tray full of Fiji water bottles in hand.

Jamie Lee Curtis, however isn't as excited with the rest of the world about the emergence of Fiji Water Girl.  She tweeted Tuesday night, "So, I specifically moved away from the blatant Fiji & Moet promotions.  I knew there was a photographer poised & I moved as I didn't want to be doing advertising for either.  The sponsors of events need to get permission from people before they try 2 take their picture with them."

Doesn't appear the rest of the world shares Curtis' sentiment however.

Via USA Today

Tags: 
Jamie Lee Curtis
golden globes
Celebrity
meme
viral
Fiji Water Girl
Kelleth Cuthbert