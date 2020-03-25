James Gandolfini Almost Became The Boss On ‘The Office’ When Steve Carell Left The Show

A New Book About The Series Reveals Some Of The Options To Replace Carell In Season Seven

March 25, 2020
JT On Air
JT
James_Gandolfini

Matthew Peyton / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV
Random & Odd News

When Steve Carell left ‘The Office,’ many fans wondered how the show would go on without him. While there were still plenty of hilarious moments, many felt the show was never the same once Michael Scott left. However, as a new book about the show reveals, things could have been very different, as originally James Gandolfini was supposed to be Carell’s replacement.

In Andy Greene’s new book, ‘The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s,’ the author reveals a number of behind the scenes aspects the beloved series. One of these is the search for Steve Carell’s replacement, and according to Greene, the job almost went to the man made famous for playing Tony Soprano. “Paul Feig and B.J. Novak met with Gandolfini to chat about the role, and though the Sopranos star was very complimentary, he wasn’t sure if he was right for comedy,” the book claims.

Eventually the job went to James Spader, who according to the book, wasn’t loved by many working on the show. “Spader is a good guy and he’s smart, but we needed brilliant comedians and James Spader isn’t funny,” said executive producer Ben Silverman. Fans of ‘The Office’ are now left wondering what could have been with Gandolfini running Dunder Mifflin.

Via UPROXX

Tags: 
The Office
Steve Carell
James Gandolfini
The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s
viral