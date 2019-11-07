James Dean, Dead Since 1955, To Star In Movie Using CGI

Advancements in technology have given life to artists who are no longer with us in incredible ways throughout the years. Thanks to holograms, beloved performers have returned to the stage posthumously. Now, with CGI, one of the most beloved actors of all time will be returning to the big screen.

A Hollywood film company plans to resurrect iconic actor James Dean and "cast" him in a new movie via special effects technology.

James Dean died in a car crash in 1955, but now 64 years later, the beloved actor will star in a movie posthumously. It was reported on Wednesday that Magic City Films had obtained his rights from Dean’s family. CGI will allow Dean to play the secondary lead role in a Vietnam-era action drama ‘Finding Jack.’

Based on a novel by Gareth Crocker of the same name, ‘Finding Jack’ is a true story about abandonment of thousands of canine units as "surplus military equipment" after the end of the Vietnam War. It will be only Dean’s fourth feature film, as the actor died at 24, making him an iconic figure of his generation. While some may find this movie casting as creepy, many Dean fans are excited at the chance to see the beloved actor in a film one more time.

Via USA Today