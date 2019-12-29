James Corden Reveals Which Celebrity Is The “Rudest” He Ever Met

Any television host that interviews guests knows having some celebrities on the couch is better than others. Still, it’s rare that a host reveals which guests are the best and worst. Now, James Corden has broken the mold, revealing which celebrity he found to be rude.

James Corden Reveals The RUDEST Celeb He's Ever Met: 'Just Pushed Me Out The Way' https://t.co/7s8VIupBmx — Celebrities Biography (@celebswiki247) December 29, 2019

Since taking over as host of CBS’s ‘The Late Late Show,’ James Corden has interviewed countless celebrities. However, the rudest he ever dealt with actually took place at a U2 concert, not his show. While interviewing Khloe Kardashian, Corden claimed former James Bond actor, Pierce Brosnan was his “rudest” celebrity encounter. Telling the story of his encounter with Brosnan, Corden said “So me and my wife moved into this area, and literally, I’ve never felt anything like it, this arm went on here and just pushed me out the way.”

Apparently Brosnan didn’t apologize for shoving James Corden. Kardashian was shocked at the story claiming Brosnan May have been drunk. Corden went on to tell another story, naming Patrick Stewart as the second rudest celebrity. Hopefully this doesn’t affect Corden’s ability to get guests on Carpool Karaoke.

Via Yahoo!