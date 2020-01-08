James Cameron Shares The First Look At The Highly Anticipated ‘Avatar 2’

‘Avatar 2’ is still 23 months away from being released, but anticipation for the sequel are growing rapidly. Luckily, James Cameron has delivered the first look at the upcoming film. This week, the director unveiled never-before-seen concept art while at 2020 CES in Las Vegas.

James Cameron’s sequel to the 2009 smash hit ‘Avatar’ won’t be in theaters until December 2021, but fans are already clamoring for more after seeing the first look at the upcoming sequel. The director shared four artist’s renderings of what viewers can expect in the upcoming movie. The images range show images of the iconic blue alien character, along with epic looks at scenes involving a sunset, mountains and luminous waters.

Disney now owns the rights to the ‘Avatar’ franchise after their purchase of 20th Century Fox. The company plans of delivering more sequels to the film in 2023, 2025 and 2027. ‘Avatar 2’ will see the return of Zoë Saldana, Sam Worthington and Sigourney Weaver, along with the addition of Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and Kate Winslet. With the success of the first film, this sequel may be one of the most highly anticipated films of all time.

Via People