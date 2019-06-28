Jaleel White To Reprise Steve Urkel For Upcoming Series Of “Scooby-Doo”

June 28, 2019
JT
JT
Jaleel White, Red Carpet, The 15:17 To Paris, Premiere, Suit, 2018

(Photo by Art Garcia/Sipa USA)

Urkel is back!

Kind of.

The role made famous by Jaleel White on the television series Family Matters will make an appearance in the upcoming animated series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who.  

White announced the news in a post on Instagram, captioning the image of Urkel with the Scooby-Doo gang, “Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin," the caption continued followed by hashtags #SteveUrkel and #UrkelBot. "To be ON screen with Scoob and Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff...Enjoy!"

WAiT! ZOOM IN -- Scooby and Who?!? Yup. Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin #SteveUrkel #UrkelBot @boomerangtoons Premieres June 27 ~ Hanna Barbera once gifted me an animation cell I have til this day. To be ON screen with Scoob And Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff ---- Enjoy! And my daughter STILL thinks she cooler than me ----

A post shared by Jaleel White (@jaleelwhite) on

White, as Urkel, will be many of the guest stars appearing on the series, including Sia, Ricky Gervais, and many more.  Check out the trailer below!

Via International Business Times

