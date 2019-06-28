Jaleel White To Reprise Steve Urkel For Upcoming Series Of “Scooby-Doo”

Urkel is back!

Kind of.

The role made famous by Jaleel White on the television series Family Matters will make an appearance in the upcoming animated series Scooby-Doo and Guess Who.

White announced the news in a post on Instagram, captioning the image of Urkel with the Scooby-Doo gang, “Walked in that booth after 20 years and voiced him like it was nuthin," the caption continued followed by hashtags #SteveUrkel and #UrkelBot. "To be ON screen with Scoob and Shaggy solving a mystery is #Bucketlist stuff...Enjoy!"

White, as Urkel, will be many of the guest stars appearing on the series, including Sia, Ricky Gervais, and many more. Check out the trailer below!

Video of Trailer | Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? | Boomerang Official

Via International Business Times