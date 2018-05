Tuesday, May 15th

The year was 1994. On this day, Barbara Streisand began her first concert tour in 30 years!

Nine songs and moments from May 15th, 1994!

Collective Soul-Shine

Video of Collective Soul - Shine (Video)

Big Mountain-Baby, I Love Your Way

Video of Big Mountain - Baby I Love Your Way(1994)

Pulp Fiction

Video of Pulp Fiction Official Trailer #1 - (1994) HD

Lisa Lioeb & Nine Stories-Stay (I Missed You)

Video of Lisa Loeb "Stay (I Missed You)" Music Video

Counting Crows-Mr. Jones

Video of Counting Crows - Mr. Jones

Us3-Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)

Video of US3 - Cantaloop (Flip Fantasia)

Soundgarden-Black Hole Sun

Video of Soundgarden - Black Hole Sun

The Cranberries-Dreams

Video of The Cranberries - Dreams

Enigma-Return To Innocence

Video of Enigma - Return To Innocence

Ace Of Base-The Sign