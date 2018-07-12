Jack's Nine @ 9, July 12, Happy Birthday Richard Simmons

July 12, 2018
Richard Simmons

Photo by Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA

On this day, July 12th, 1948 Milton Teagle Simmons, AKA Richard Simmons was born. Today we say Happy 70th Birthday to Richard Simmons with Nine songs perfect for exercise and inspiration, plus our favorite Richard moments.

 Olivia Newton John-Physical

Depeche Mode-Just Can't Ge Enough

Richard on Ellen

Right Said Fred-I'm Too Sexy

Survivor-Eye of the Tiger

Salt N Peppa-Push It

Rod Stewart-Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?

Richard on Letterman 94

Chicago-You're The Inspiration

Frankie Goes To Hollywood-Relax

Matthew Wilder-Break My Stride

