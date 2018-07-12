Jack's Nine @ 9, July 12, Happy Birthday Richard Simmons
July 12, 2018
On this day, July 12th, 1948 Milton Teagle Simmons, AKA Richard Simmons was born. Today we say Happy 70th Birthday to Richard Simmons with Nine songs perfect for exercise and inspiration, plus our favorite Richard moments.
Olivia Newton John-Physical
Depeche Mode-Just Can't Ge Enough
Richard on Ellen
Right Said Fred-I'm Too Sexy
Survivor-Eye of the Tiger
Salt N Peppa-Push It
Rod Stewart-Da Ya Think I'm Sexy?
Richard on Letterman 94
Chicago-You're The Inspiration
Frankie Goes To Hollywood-Relax
Matthew Wilder-Break My Stride