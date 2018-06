Friday, June 15

This Sunday...is Father's Day!

Nine songs and moments celebrating all the fathers in our lives!

Will Smith-Just The Two Of Us

Video of Will Smith - Just The Two Of Us

Cyndi Lauper-Girls Just Want To Have Fun

Video of Cyndi Lauper - Girls Just Want To Have Fun (Official Video)

Growing Pains

Video of Growing Pains Season 3 (Theme Song)

John Mayer-Daughters

Video of John Mayer - Daughters

Mike + The Mechanics-Living Years

Video of Mike + The Mechanics - The Living Years (Official Video)

Everclear-Father Of Mine

Video of Everclear - Father Of Mine

Madonna-Papa Don't Preach

Video of Madonna - Papa Don't Preach

Finding Nemo

Video of Finding Nemo: Ending HD (Chapter 24 of 24)

Eric Clapton-In My Father's Eyes

Video of Eric Clapton - My Father's Eyes (Live Video Version)

Stevie Wonder-Isn't She Lovely

Video of Stevie Wonder "Isn't She Lovely" Global Citizen 2017 New York

George Michael-Father Figure