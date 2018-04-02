Jack's Nine @ 9, April 2, 1987

Monday, April 2

The year was 1987, and on this week, the Fox Broadcast Network debuted with Married...With Children and the Duchess of Windsor's jewels were auctioned off for 31 million pounds.

Nine songs and moments from April 2nd, 1987!

Kim Wilde-You Keep Me Hanging On

Video of Kim Wilde - You Keep Me Hanging On (Alternate Version) • TopPop

U2-I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Video of U2 - I Still Haven&#039;t Found What I&#039;m Looking For

Married With Children (Opening Credits)

Video of Married with children opening

Lou Gramm-Midnight Blue

Video of Lou Gramm - &quot;Midnight Blue&quot; - ORIGINAL VIDEO - stereo HQ

Cutting Crew-I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight

Video of Cutting Crew - (I Just) Died In Your Arms

Starship-Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now

Video of Starship - Nothing&#039;s Gonna Stop Us Now

Poison-Talk Dirty to Me

Video of Poison - Talk Dirty To Me

Madonna-La Isla Bonita

Video of Madonna - La Isla Bonita (Official Music Video)

Genesis-Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

Video of Genesis - Tonight, Tonight, Tonight (Official Music Video)

Club Nouveau-Lean On Me