Jack's Nine @ 9, April 2, 1987

April 2, 2018
Monday, April 2

The year was 1987, and on this week, the Fox Broadcast Network debuted with Married...With Children and the Duchess of Windsor's jewels were auctioned off for 31 million pounds.

Nine songs and moments from April 2nd, 1987!

Kim Wilde-You Keep Me Hanging On

U2-I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For

Married With Children (Opening Credits)

Lou Gramm-Midnight Blue

Cutting Crew-I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight 

Starship-Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now

Poison-Talk Dirty to Me

Madonna-La Isla Bonita

Genesis-Tonight, Tonight, Tonight

Club Nouveau-Lean On Me

