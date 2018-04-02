Jack's Nine @ 9, April 2, 1987
Monday, April 2
The year was 1987, and on this week, the Fox Broadcast Network debuted with Married...With Children and the Duchess of Windsor's jewels were auctioned off for 31 million pounds.
Nine songs and moments from April 2nd, 1987!
Kim Wilde-You Keep Me Hanging On
U2-I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For
Married With Children (Opening Credits)
Lou Gramm-Midnight Blue
Cutting Crew-I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight
Starship-Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now
Poison-Talk Dirty to Me
Madonna-La Isla Bonita
Genesis-Tonight, Tonight, Tonight
Club Nouveau-Lean On Me