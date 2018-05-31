Jack White Surprises High School Students With Free Pop Up Concert During Lunch (Video)

May 31, 2018
Jack White is just proving himself to be a pretty cool dude.  In between tour stops at The Anthem in Washington D.C., he surprised students at Woodrow Wilson High School with a free pop up concert during lunch. 

White first contacted Principal Kimberly Martin asking permission to hold the show, and she decided to keep it a surprise from the kids.  The faculty even had no idea until the morning of.  White's band set up their equipment while the students were still in class, and started playing at 11:45am, as soon as they were released for lunch.  They played for about 45 minutes.

Martin said the students, "were dancing and having quite a time.  They definitely knew the music."  At first they were a little standoffish, not knowing how to react.  Then White "called them towards him, and the kids just rushed him."

Via Washington Post

