Jack Daniel's Creates Advent Calendar Featuring 23 Bottles Of Whiskey

November 5, 2018
Jack Daniels, Bottle, American Flag, Background
Finally, there is something for those of us that like to count down the days until Christmas, but want a little something stronger than chocolate.

The Jack Daniel’s “Festive Whiskey Calendar” features 23 mini bottles of all your favorite flavors including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, and Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack.   

Unfortunately, the calendar is only available across the pond in the United Kingdom.  Shops will begin selling the calendars in mid-November.

Via Country Living

