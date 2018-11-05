Jack Daniel's Creates Advent Calendar Featuring 23 Bottles Of Whiskey

Finally, there is something for those of us that like to count down the days until Christmas, but want a little something stronger than chocolate.

The Jack Daniel’s “Festive Whiskey Calendar” features 23 mini bottles of all your favorite flavors including Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, and Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack.

Attention Whiskey Lovers: Jack Daniels Is Creating Its Own Advent Calendar https://t.co/jA68vVZV7O — Country Living (@CountryLiving) October 23, 2018

Unfortunately, the calendar is only available across the pond in the United Kingdom. Shops will begin selling the calendars in mid-November.

Via Country Living