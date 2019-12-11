[Video] Jack Black Hilariously Forgets He Was In The Christmas Movie ‘The Holiday’

Jack Black has starred in many films throughout his career, so it’s understandable if the actor forgets a credit or two. Still, many were shocked when Black forgot he was in the Christmas movie, ‘The Holiday.’ When asked recently what his favorite holiday movie was, the actor seemingly skipped over his own film, before being reminded he had a Christmas movie of his own.

Jack Black forgot he was in a holiday movie for a second there pic.twitter.com/b6KdWR1hXY — Variety (@Variety) December 10, 2019

While promoting his upcoming film, ‘Jumanji: The Next Level,’ Jack Black seemed to forget another film he starred in. On the red carpet, Black was asked what his favorite holiday movie was, and while many agree with his choice, fans of ‘The Holiday’ weren’t too thrilled. “My favorite holiday film — it’s got to be Elf. Jon Favreau and Will Ferrell just knock it out of the park,” said Jack Black before quickly correcting his mistake.

It’s only watched like 5-7 times each year in our household pic.twitter.com/ee9278dID8 — Danielle △⃒⃘ (@D_Loe) December 11, 2019

wowwwwww not even jack black giving his own festive masterpiece the holiday the respect it deserves. https://t.co/hVhjDcQqMI — katie louise smith (@_katesss) December 10, 2019

Jack Black forgetting he was in The Holiday is me every year when I see things positioning The Holiday as a Christmas classic. https://t.co/HKhS5QzrcD — Wes Lawson (@alifefilmodic) December 10, 2019

When reminded he was in a Christmas movie, Black stumbled saying “Do I have a Christmas movie? Which one is mine?” Quickly he realized he was in ‘The Holiday’ and praised the director Nancy Meyers as a “genius.” Still, Jack Black was obviously quite embarrassed by his mistake. With over 150 credits to his name, it makes sense he would forget at least one.

